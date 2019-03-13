Whytus Sentenced on Intent Charges

Williams Whytus was sentenced on the charge of “Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Buffalo Center Police Department on or between October 1, 2014 and May 31, 2015. Whytus was sentenced to serve 238 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Upon completion of the jail sentence, pursuant to Iowa Code §903B, Whytus is committed to the custody of the director of the Department of Corrections for 10 years, with eligibility for parole as provided in Iowa Code Chapter 906. Whytus was ordered to register on the Sex Offender Registry.