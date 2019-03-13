Forest City Community School District Releases Audit Report

Schnurr and Company LLP, Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, released an audit report on the Forest City Community School District.

The Districts revenues totaled $20,128,169 for the year that ended on June 30, 2018, a 3.68% increase from the prior year. Revenues included $11,441,315 from local sources,$8,112,386 from state sources, and $574,468 in federal sources

Expenses for District operation for the same fiscal year totaled $22,009,733, a 26.13 increase from the prior year. Expenses included$9,778,631 for instruction, $4,306,518 for support services, $719,732 for non instructional programs, and $7,204852 for other expenditures.

A copy of the report is available at the school’s Business Office