Winnebago Board to Hold Hearing on Annexations

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am and immediately begin discussions on the possible demolition of the old Law Enforcement Center. The building which once served as a hospital for the area has several internal issues and has been the subject of possibly saving for historical purposes. However, discussion has centered on the possibility of creating additional needed parking downtown on the site, or redeveloping the grounds to serve another purpose.

With the recent snowfall now potentially melting quickly due to forecasted rains, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will give an update to the board on the condition of the secondary roads in the county and examine any needed projects to be performed this spring.

At 9:30am, the board will hold a public hearing on two reports filed by an appointed engineer on Drainage District 3-11. The reports deal with annexation of up to 186 acres into the district which encompasses 39,741 acres. It runs from the southwest corner of the county in the Grant Township and moves north along the western border and nearly to the Minnesota state line. They also deal with reclassifying the district in order to levy water drainage more accurately. Residents within the district are invited to attend and give input on the proposed changes.

At 10am, the board will bring to a close nearly two months of budget work and negotiations between various county offices, the County Auditor, and the Board of Supervisors. They will hold a public hearing on the budget where residents of the county and its employees may voice their opinion of the budget before it is later approved. Budget resolutions will be considered to approve and amend the proposed fiscal 2019-20 county budget.

The meeting will take place in the supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse.