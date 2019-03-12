Pauline G. Arends, 101, of Belmond and formerly of Alexander, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Rehabilation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will take place at the Alexander Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.
