Pauline G. Arends, 101, of Belmond and formerly of Alexander, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Rehabilation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will take place at the Alexander Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248