Maynard C. Beyer, 91, of Clear Lake, formerly of Garner, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Jim Dubert and Msgr. John Hemann officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 4:30 P.M. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Boniface Catholic Church or to the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com