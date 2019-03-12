Hancock County Discusses Weather Closure Policy

With above normal high precipitation and extreme winds over the last couple months, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and county department heads have begun investigating whether to adopt a new policy regarding courthouse closures due to weather emergencies. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells about the discussion that took place Monday.

Hancock County Attorney Blake Norman has put together a rough draft for a weather emergency policy, and the Hancock County Supervisors directed Norman to revise the proposal with additional wording on what procedures to follow in case of an emergency.

The board and department heads will meet again on March 25th to discuss the revised emergency closure proposal.