Wright County Board to Rezone Agricultural Property

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to first discuss the monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff. This will be followed by the appointment of Sandy McGrath as the Wright County Health Officer and the Illegal Dumping Enforcement Officer. They will also discuss a new Memorandum of Understanding with MIDAS concerning the Wright County Transit Service.

The board will then hold a first reading on Ordinance #60 that provides for a change in zoning of real property from agricultural to industrial. The board may then suspend or waiving the second reading of the ordinance in order to take it into a final consideration and possibly passage.

At 10am, the board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The public is invited to attend the meeting and comment on the budget.

The meeting will take place in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.