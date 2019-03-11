Worth County Board to Discuss Budget and Drainage

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on current secondary road maintenance. The County Engineer will also look into the current state of the roads and if any repairs are needed.

The drainage issues are also going to be addressed with a possible reclassification of Drainage District 18 and Drainage District 2. The board will also discuss the current state of the Drainage District 21 West Main project.

The board will take into consideration the committee recommendations for salary increases for elected officials. The board may approve the recommendations or lower them through a consensus vote. Once approved, the figures will be incorporated in the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget for approval. At 10am, the board will hold a public hearing to get feedback from Worth County residents before adopting the budget through resolution.

The meeting will take place in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.