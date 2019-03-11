Warriors Defeat Tigers in Baseball

A day after one-run games hurt the Warriors, this time they held on.

Garrett Gillen provided clutch hits, Heath Chapman gave the Waldorf baseball team a strong start on the hill, and Andrew Benns worked a perfect ninth inning to wrap it all up as the Warriors beat Dakota Wesleyan, 5-4, on Friday at the Tucson Invitational Games.

The victory wrapped up a nine-game week in Arizona for the Warriors, who on Thursday battled hard only to come up short 5-4, in extra innings, and fall 4-3 in a doubleheader against Jamestown.

Shaking off those two close calls, Waldorf (5-11 overall) jumped in front with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as Gillen tripled home two runs, then scored himself on a Cal Fazzio ground ball.

Chapman (1-1) took advantage of that offense, pitching a strong six innings and striking out four to earn the win.

A win aided by a Gillen RBI single in the fifth inning and a Joey Ponder RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.

Ponder’s deep fly to left proved to be the winner as the Tigers (4-8) got two runs in the fifth, a run in the sixth, and closed to 5-4 down with a run in the top of the eighth inning.

But Warrior closer, Benns, stepped onto the mound to start the ninth and shut down any Tiger comeback plans, getting a groundout and two lazy fly balls to the outfield to save the win.

Gillen led the offense going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Brett Stenlund added a pair of hits for Waldorf, which is scheduled to make its home debut on Thursday, hosting Graceland in a doubleheader scheduled to start at 2 p.m. – weather permitting.