Warrior Women Falter in Double Header

A long week of gaining experience came to an end for the Waldorf softball team in Arizona with a pair of setbacks on Friday.

The Warriors battled strong against Benedictine (Kan.) and Bethel (Ind.), but the big-inning hurt Waldorf in a 12-4 loss to the Ravens in six innings to start the day, and an 11-4 setback against the Pilots.

“We had shining moments in every game we played this week, we just could not put all of the elements together in one game,” Waldorf head coach Lexy Determan said. “We need to do a better job using the momentum we have created.

“I know we have the tools to be the team nobody wants to play,” she added.

The Warriors (3-9 overall) proved to be a tough foe in the opener, jumping in front 2-0 as Taylor Navratil singled and score on an error, and Bree Hamblin added an RBI single in the rally.

The Ravens, though, plated five in the bottom half of the opening, putting Waldorf in catch-up mode.

Peyton Arenson’s two-run double in the second inning cut the difference down to 5-4, but the Warriors ran out of momentum while the Ravens (6-8) tacked on a run in the fourth, then finished off the win with a six-run sixth inning.

Navratil, Arenson and Lauren Hein each had two hits in the game for the Warriors.

The big, late rally doomed the Warriors in the second game, as well, as the Pilots scored six in the top of the seventh inning to ice their win over Waldorf.

Down 1-0, Navratil walked and scored on an Ursula DelCampo fielder’s choice, tying the game early.

Bethel (3-6) got a run in the fourth, and two in the fifth, but Erin Curtin singled and scored on an error, making it a 4-2 ballgame.

But the Pilots added a run in the sixth, then broke a close game open with a six-run rally in the top of the seventh inning.

Continuing to fight, the Warriors got an RBI double from Arenson and an RB single from Payge Jurgens in the bottom of the seventh, before their comeback came up short.

Navratil and Arenson each added two more hits in the nightcap, while DelCampo and Curtin also had a pair of hits each for Waldorf, which next plays a doubleheader at Mount Mercy next Saturday (March 16).

“I am glad we have gotten to play good teams this week, and I know what we learned from this week will be awesome for us in the future,” Determan said, looking ahead.