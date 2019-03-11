Thompson City Council to Meet Tonight on Budgeting

The Thompson City Council will meet tonight beginning at 5:30pm in the City Clerk’s Office of City Hall. The council will first hold a public hearing on the budget estimate for the fiscal year 2019-20. The hearing will begin at 5:35pm and will allow the residents of Thompson the opportunity to voice their opinion on the budget. The council will then close the hearing and then move forward with a vote to approve Resolution 31920, which approve the budget.

The council will then review and possibly approve Resolution 31219 which adopts a county wide multi-jurisdictional multi hazard mitigation. The resolution is a part of an annual adoption of the plan which prepares the city for various natural and man made disasters.

The council will then look into a project by Alliant Energy which rebuilds and refurbishes wind turbines. The Alliant Rebuild Project is slated to begin this summer pending approval by the council.