Swiderski and Harford Lead Waldorf Men, Helgevold Has Top Score for Warrior Women at Sectionals

Waldorf’s Ryan Swiderski and Roger Harford led the way Friday, each with Top 100 finishes at the Intercollegiate Singles Championships Sectional held in Illinois.

Swiderski was 63rd and Harford was 90th on the day bowling scores of 1,162 pins and 1,137, respectively, for six games.

Those scores left the pair of Warrior men’s bowlers shy of berths to nationals, though, as the top nine individual men qualified for nationals in singles.

Last year, Harford was fourth at sectionals and was one of the national tournament qualifiers.

While Swiderski and Harford led the way for the Waldorf men, LeeAnn Helgevold rolled the best six-game total for the Warrior women as she finished 123rd on the day with a pin total of 1,067.

She too missed the cut for nationals, though, as the top eight women’s finishers advance.

Of course, both Waldorf teams still have a chance to earn team trips to nationals as the Intercollegiate Team Championships Sectionals begin Saturday.

Following their teammate’s strong performance on the women’s side were Olivia Kubis, who was 179th with a score of 979; Rachel Dahlin, who was 184th with a total of 970; Marissa Gates, who was 203rd with a score of 949; and Allison Furman, who was 220th with a pin total of 870.

On the men’s side, Ryan Swiderski’s older brother, Kyle Swiderski, finished 175th with a six-game total of 1,059; Tanner Schmitz was next for Waldorf, finishing 185th with a score of 1,048; Corey Smith was 221st with a total of 1,013; and Tyler Harlow was next, finishing 242nd with a six-game score of 966.