Richard Smith, 66, of Clarion passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home in Clarion.

Memorial services for Rick Smith will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233