Mary Rose Sweers, 90, of Britt passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt

Funeral services for Mary Rose Sweers will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Mary Rose Sweers will be held on March 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50447

641-843-3839