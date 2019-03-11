James Hampe, 87, of Britt passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Memorial services for Jim Hampe will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Britt United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839