Iowa State’s Jordan, Pavlenko Earn Second Team All-America Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Iowa State track and field team closed out competition at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday evening at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Cyclones saw Andrew Jordan take 12th place in the 3,000-meter run and Vlad Pavlenko finish 13th in the weight throw.

The ISU men’s four team points earned in the Distance Medley Relay on Friday night allowed the Cyclones to finish tied for 45th at the Indoor Championships.

Jordan settled into the back of the pack for the early portions of the competition, which allowed him to react better to a couple of mid-race collisions and bumping. While Jordan was unable to keep up the lead pack pace when they turned it up on the final laps, Jordan was able to come home in 12th in 8:05.05.

Jordan earned his second career All-America honor as a Cyclone, this being his first in track and field after he earned All-America honors on the cross country course in 2017.

Pavlenko’s day started with a foul, but he was able to rebound and get on the board on his second attempt with a toss of 67-8 1/4 (20.63m), putting him in 12th place. Needing to get into the top-9 to get three more attempts, Pavlenko’s third throw of 67-6 (20.57m) was not an improvement and he had to settle for 13th place and Second Team All-America honors.

Pavlenko earned his first career All-America honors as a Cyclone. His indoor season saw him re-set his own ISU school record in the weight throw on three different occasions, earn the silver medal at the Big 12 Indoor Championships and clinch his first career trip to the NCAA Championships.

Up Next

With the indoor season concluded, Iowa State will begin the 2019 outdoor season in two weeks at the Arkansas Spring Invitational on March 22-23.

Team Standings

Men: 1. Florida, 55 Points; T-45. Iowa State, 4 Points

Iowa State Results

3,000m Run: 1. Morgan McDonald, Wisconsin – 7:52.85; 12. Andrew Jordan, Iowa State – 8:05.05

Weight Throw: 1. Payton Otterdahl, North Dakota State – 79-1 1/4 (24.11m); 13. Vlad Pavlenko, Iowa State – 67-8 1/4 (20.63m)