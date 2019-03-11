Brooke N. Waddingham, 21, of Garner passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Brooke Nicole Waddingham, the daughter of Mark and Elizabeth (Woiwod) Waddingham, was born May 17, 1997 in Mason City. She was baptized and confirmed member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner where she professed at a young age that “Jesus died on the cross for my sins.”

Brooke attended Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community Schools and graduated from GHV High School in 2015. She enjoyed attending school and the camaraderie of her peers. She loved to sing and listen to music and was proud of her spelling and reading skills.

Brooke had a loving heart and contagious smile. She especially enjoyed family holidays and gatherings, evenings at the lake and an occasional pontoon ride. She loved to greet neighbors and friends during strolls around town. Brooke was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Minnesota Twins fan. She watched many ballgames alongside her dad over the years.

Brooke was fortunate to have many supportive teachers, paras, nurses and respite providers. She was especially blessed with a nurse and special friend, Gail Christensen, who assisted her at home and school. Gail cared for and loved her as her own for seven years.

Brooke is survived by her parents, Mark and Liz, of Garner; a sister, Megan Waddingham of North Liberty; a brother, Benjamin Waddingham of Garner; maternal grandmother, Kathy Zeitz and her husband, Gary, of Garner; paternal grandmother, Marie Waddingham of Garner; aunts and uncles, Neal Woiwod of Garner, Susie (Dwight) Steege of Waverly and their two sons, Cole and Reid, Shelley Witting of Garner, Sheila (Keith) Sperr of Garner and their two daughters, Sarah and Molly and Sherry (Mike) Loftus of Charles City and their three children, Ryan, Nolan and Nicole; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Arlo Woiwod and David Waddingham; and a special great aunt, Ellen Sobek.

