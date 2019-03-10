Accidental Conservationist Coming to Thompson

Winnebago County Farm Bureau will be partnering with the NRCS to host Nora Springs farmer, Dean Sponhiem, who calls himself the “Accidental Conservationist”.

Dean and his son Josh are always looking for ways to improve their fields. They use strip tillage and cover crops such as rye, grass, crimson clover, and tillage radishes. They have also been experimenting with strip cropping, the practice of alternating rows of corn and beans in the same field.

Those who are interested in any of the practices can attend the informative event on Tuesday, March 19th in the Round Up Room at the Branding Iron in Thompson. A free meal will be served at 6pm. Dean will speak at 6:30pm, followed by a question and answer session with the NCRS and local farmers who have been using these conservation practices.

RSVP’s can be made to Mary at the Winnebago County Farm Bureau by calling (641) 584-2265, by Friday March 15th.