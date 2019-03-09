NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: State Archery Tournament Begins Today in Des Moines

An estimated 1,900 Iowa students from fourth through 12th grade will be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds today and Sunday competing in the Iowa State Archery Tournament.

The two-day bullseye competition will be held in the Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center while the one-day 3-D competition will take place in the Elwell Family Food Center.

“We are really fortunate to have so much interest in this program and event,” said Donise Petersen, archery coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Archery really levels the playing field allowing students of all sizes and abilities to participate and excel.”

The tournament features a full field of 88 teams shooting for $16,800 in scholarships and other prizes and a chance to go to nationals later this spring. Results will be posted online at http://nasptournaments.org.

The state tournament is sponsored by the Iowa Bowhunters Association, Whitetails Unlimited, Iowa State Archery Association, Raised At Full Draw, Individual Shooting Code, Haney Family and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

The tournament is again partnering with the Food Bank of Iowa to help those in need. Anyone contributing nonperishable food or monetary donations will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including targets and a bow.

Tickets are available for $5 at the door. Attendees may receive a $1 discount by showing their hunting or fishing license. 17 and younger get in free. The admission on Saturday includes access to the bullseye and 3-D tournament.