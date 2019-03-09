Registered Sex Offender Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a former Goldfield man with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and three counts of Sex Offender Registry violations.

Nicholas Paul Dayton, 21 years old, is currently in living in Pocahontas and was arrested by Pocahontas County authorities on Wednesday, March 6.

Dayton’s investigation began with a CyberTip provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by a social media site. The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force forwarded the tip to Wright County authorities for investigation as the acts took place during a period of time that Dayton was living and registered at an address in Goldfield.

The Sheriff’s Office investigator worked with ICAC investigators in Indiana to identify the minor victim.

“These types of crimes are becoming more frequent and it’s important for parents to monitor what their children are doing on social media,” said Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer. “Fortunately, a social media service provider intervened in this case and took the necessary steps to pass the information on to ICAC.”

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor is a Class C Felony and the Sex Offender Registry violations are Aggravated Misdemeanors.

Dayton is being held in the Pocahontas County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

The Pocahontas Police Department and Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

It should be noted a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.