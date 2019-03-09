Gardening Seminar Coming to the Area

The 15th Annual Gardening Seminar “Come Bloom With Us” will be held on Thursday, March 21st, at the Muse Norris Conference Center on the campus of North Iowa Area Community College from 8:30am to 3pm. Organizers say the event offers participants the opportunity to learn from educators and local gardening specialists and get an early start on the gardening season in north Iowa.

Gardeners will hear presentations on a variety of topics ranging from planting trees in north Iowa, beekeeping basics, low maintenance perennials, tropical house plant care, and the pruning of trees, shrubs, and perennials in your landscape.

“Market Street” is a popular aspect of the seminar featuring garden related business displays. Participants have the opportunity to learn more about north Iowa gardening businesses and make purchase.

There is a fee that includes a noon lunch. Reservations must be made by calling NIACC at (641) 422-4358.