Families of the Fallen Select Heroes Honorees

Families of the Fallen has selected their first two heroes to be honored by their organization at the 2019 tree Town Festival in Forest City. The concert event takes place over the Memorial Day weekend.

Families of the Fallen has reached out to the families of two local heroes who gave their all serving their local north Iowa communities. The heroes are Shell Lair Langenbrau and Russ Peil. Shell and Russ were both flight medics for Mercy Air Med. On January 2nd, 2013, both Shell and Russ boarded a Mercy Air Med helicopter, responding to a call. No one could have known that this would be their final mission. The helicopter went down near Ventura. There were no survivors in the crash.

The families of the local heroes have been invited to the 2019 Tree Town Festival by Families of the Fallen in order to be honored.