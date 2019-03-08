Winnebago Industries Approves Cash Dividend and Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced that on March 8, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on April 17, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2019.

The Company also today announced that David W. Miles has been appointed Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 16, 2019. Mr. Miles, who was elected by the independent directors of the Company’s Board, has been a Director since December 2015, and currently serves as Chair of the Board’s Finance Committee.

“During his time as a Director and as Chair of the Finance Committee, Dave has consistently demonstrated strategic insight and engaged leadership. The Board has valued these traits, as well as his financial expertise. We are pleased to have him serve in this new role and lead the Board during the exciting years to come for Winnebago Industries,” said Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Miles will take over from Robert M. Chiusano, who has served as a Director since October 2008. Mr. Chiusano will remain on the Board as a Director.

“Bob has been a tremendous asset to the Company, through his service as a Director and Chair over a period of great transformation for Winnebago. We have all benefitted from his passion for our business, along with his business acumen and significant operating experience,” commented Mr. Happe. “We sincerely appreciate the many notable contributions under his leadership, including the assimilation of myself as CEO and several new Directors on the Board. The Company has created a strong strategic vision during Bob’s tenure as Chair. We look forward to his assistance with the Chair transition, as well as his continued service on the Board.”