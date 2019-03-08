Music Career Day Coming to Waldorf

Waldorf University will host the 1st Annual Music Career Day on Wednesday, March 13th from 2pm to 9pm. The day will also feature a music career day concert beginning at 7pm in the Boman Fine Arts Center. The event is geared toward high school students and their families who are interested in learning more about the different career possibilities in music. Dr. Melanie harms Espleland is a Music Therapist at Waldorf and she explains how this event came to fruition.

Dr. Espeland says a local composer Ben Allaway will give a pair of keynote presentations.

She also says that others will talk about their path into music education.

Dr. Espeland believes strongly that music is something you can do your entire life.

The career day afternoon visits are free to interested students. the evening concerts are open to the general public.