Farm Rescue Accepting Applications for 2019 Planting Assistance

Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides planting, haying, harvesting and livestock feeding assistance free of charge to farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, is currently accepting applications for planting assistance.

The spring season is approaching and fieldwork will soon begin for producers throughout the region. For those facing an unexpected challenge, it’s never too early to apply for assistance. Priority preference is given to those who apply early, as it allows for planning and logistics of volunteers and equipment.

“We are eager and ready to begin helping farmers in crisis for the 2019 planting season,” said Bill Gross, Founder & President, Farm Rescue. “Farm Rescue volunteers from across the nation and locally are lined up to help carry out our mission. I encourage any farm family dealing with an unexpected injury, illness or natural disaster to not delay in applying for Farm Rescue assistance. We are here to help and are in the beginning stages of planning our planting routes.”

If you or someone you know is in need of planting assistance, please contact Farm Rescue at 701-252-2017 or apply online at farmrescue.org. Don’t assume someone else needs the help more than you.