Garner Blood Drive Scheduled

With recent weather issues, blood supplies have run dangerously low. As a result, participating in area blood drives is essential in restocking for area hospitals and those in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The LifeServe Blood Center needs at least 200,000 generous individuals to take their turn in the donor chair every year.

Blood donors need to be at least 16 years old, weigh 120 pounds or more, and be in good general health. Those that meet those criteria can participate in the Garner Community Blood drive which is set for Tuesday, March 19th, at the Garner United Methodist Church. It is located at 885 Maben Avenue.

Those who would be interested should sign up for a time by going online at lifeservebloodcenter.org, or by calling (800) 287-4903.