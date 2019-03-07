Alliant Energy Looking at Possible Rate Increases

This month, two new wind farms from Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company will start generating low-cost, renewable energy. These projects are the first of the company’s $1.8 billion expansion in wind energy to start serving Iowa customers. Three more wind farms are expected to come online in 2020. Combined, the Upland Prairie and the English Farms wind farms can provide clean power for 168,000 homes a year, while also helping lower fuel costs on monthly bills. These additions to Alliant Energy’s energy mix are expected to save customers around $25 million in fuel costs in 2019. According to Justin Foss of Alliant Energy, the company needs to raise certain rates for a specific reason.

In 2020, the fuel cost savings from the wind expansion are expected around $60 million, with additional savings into the future. Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company filed proposals with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) to recover the costs of these and other investments. The company is requesting an increase in retail electric and retail natural gas base rates.

For the average customer, Foss explained that the increase would be over a period of time.

The Iowa Utilities Board has ten months from the date of filing to issue a final decision. The proposal is available on the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. RPU-2019-0001 for electric and RPU-2019-0002 for natural gas.