U. S. Bank Stadium Hiring for Part Timers at the NCAA Final Four

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and U.S. Bank Stadium are preparing to welcome the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four® Basketball Championship to Minneapolis, April 6-8, 2019. Efforts to temporarily transform U.S. Bank Stadium into a basketball arena are underway as the facility prepares to host its largest weekend event to date and anticipates welcoming over 120,000 guests across four days of family-friendly events and basketball games.

The four college basketball teams who will compete in April have not yet been determined, but SMG, the operator of U.S. Bank Stadium is actively seeking new team members to fill out a roster of employees that will help make the Final Four experience memorable for guests.

“One of the exciting things about hosting the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four is the opportunity for Minnesotans to participate by working different events, and helping us welcome fans and guests to the facility,” said Patrick Talty, General Manager of U.S. Bank Stadium. “An important part of the preparation process is making sure we have the right workforce in place to support various activities that surround the Final Four and Championship games.”

U.S. Bank Stadium is seeking part-time workers in guest experience and cleaning services for Final Four events. Interested applicants can apply online or attend one of three job fairs, starting next week. Several part-time positions are available and the job fairs will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium on the following dates:

Wednesday, March 13: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 16: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Tuesday, March 19: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Those interested in attending should enter the stadium at the Lower Pentair Gate located off south 6th Street in Minneapolis. For more information on job descriptions, the application process, or to apply online, visit www.usbankstadium.com/jobs.

Exactly one month from today, U.S. Bank Stadium will help kick-off a weekend of excitement as it plays host to the Reese’s® Final Four Friday® on April 5, 2019.

This non-ticketed event is free to attend and will feature family-friendly activities, food and entertainment. Guests can watch each of the Final Four teams in an open practice and stick-around to check out the Reese’s College All-Star Game in the afternoon. Doors open at 10:00am on April 5 and activities last through the afternoon. More information, including a full schedule of activities, is available at www.usbankstadium.com/events.

In addition to preparing its workforce, a team of facility experts is currently installing a custom darkening solution to create a theater-like setting in the stadium by covering 460,000 square feet of translucent roof material and glass walls. The darkening solution will be used in April for the first time for 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four® Basketball Championship.

“The darkening solution design and implementation is a unique asset that we can deploy for many kinds of events,” said Michael Vekich, chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. “The ability to darken the stadium during the day has brought us the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four®, two large religious events in 2019 and 2021, and is a helpful marketing tool and competitive advantage as we continue to book large events at U.S. Bank Stadium.”

When the darkening solution is installed, 75 panels of fabric that are 10 feet wide and up to 370 feet long will darken the roof of U.S. Bank Stadium. The glass walls in the stadium will be covered by seven miles of curtain fabric.

The roof section of the darkening solution was engineered, manufactured and installed by bluemedia. The clerestory windows and east and west window wall curtains were engineered, manufactured, and installed by The Chicago Flyhouse Inc. Both firms have significant experience with large venue solutions. The darkening solution was approved by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) board on June 28, 2018.