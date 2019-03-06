Rachel Leerar is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for March 6, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK MARCH 6 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at West Hancock High School. Rachel Leerar helped the West Hancock Eagles to their highest ever finish at the state tournament as runners-up in Class 1A. Wednesday, Rachel had 25 points, 6 assists and 5 steals in a 67-54 win over North Mahaska. Friday, she had 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in a 59-50 win over Montezuma, then in Saturday night’s championship game she had 22 points and 4 steals in the 76-52 matchup with Newell-Fonda, and was named to the all-tournament team. Congratulations to West Hancock sophomore Rachel Leerar, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Amanda Chizek, West Hancock Girls Basketball