North Iowa Schools Amend the School Calendar to Make Up for Snow Days

“We appreciate everyone’s flexibility as we have dealt with the many schedule-related changes due to the extreme weather. Due to the number of days that we have missed, we developed a plan to make up some of the time with a focus on creating the best student learning environment possible,” said superintendent Joe Erickson.

The calendar changes are expected to make up about 32 hours of student instruction. “The changes we are making now will reduce the number of days we add to the end of the school year by about four days,” said Erickson. “At this time, we have not set the school year end date; however, we will continue to communicate with students and families over the next several weeks.”

Effective March 11, the school day will begin at 8:10 a.m. There are no changes to the bus schedule. This, plus a change to the lunch period schedule, provide more instructional minutes each day. These changes will be in effect through the end of the school year. In addition, there are four Wednesdays where school will not dismiss early: March 13, April 10, May 8 and May 29. Finally, due to all of the missed days, the end date for the third quarter was pushed back to March 22. “These small changes will add up and will help end our school year closer to the scheduled end date. We again appreciate everyone’s flexibility as we work through these extenuating circumstances,” concluded Erickson.