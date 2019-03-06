Hancock County to Host Legislative Forums

Hancock County is hosting three Legislative Forums this Friday, March 8th with 4th District Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth and Terry Baxter representing District 8 of the Iowa House of Representatives. Here’s your chance to meet with your legislators and voice your concerns.

The state legislators will be in Garner at the Garner Library at 9am. They will then travel to Corwith for a town hall meeting at the Corwith City Hall at 11am. Then the forums will conclude in Britt for a final hour at Britt City Hall at 1:15pm.

The state legislators will be addressing key issues and bills they are working on that affect north Iowans. These forums are open to the public.

For more information, contact Hancock County Economic Development Corporation at 641-923-9921.