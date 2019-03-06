Awards Dinner Honors Forest Citians

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and the Forest City Economic Development Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet was held Tuesday night at the Boman Fine Arts Center. The gala annually honors Forest City businesses and community leaders who have helped shape the future of the city and its growth. Forest City Economic Development President Courtney Wooge addressed the audience on the growth of the city so far and the plans for the future. His future concerns included housing.

Wooge also believed that industry will grow in Forest City and he looks forward to its future growth. A third for him is quality of life within the city.

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter addressed the audience and echoed the sentiments of Wooge in believing that Forest City was growing and continually improving through business partnerships, like the ones used to construct the Boman Fine Arts Center.

Amongst the confidence in Forest City’s growth, awards were handed out including the Best Business Practice which went to The Paddler’s Tap (pictured below).

The Business of the Year is Lichtsin RV, (pictured below)

and Coloff Digital. (Pictured below)

Volunteers of the Year went to Jim and Roz Hemberger.

It was a special night for Forest City’s “First Lady”, Barb Ruiter,

who presented the John K. and Louise V. Hanson Lifetime Achievement Award to her husband, Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter.

Finally, the Gaylord Wooge Service Award winners were Dick and Vera Hynes.