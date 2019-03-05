Winnebago Supervisors to Discuss Recycling and Drainage Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on rural recycling and its merits, costs, and effectiveness. The board has before it a contract with Waste Management Incorporated. The board will review that contract and take possible action as to whether or not to approve it.

The board will then hear from John Torbert of the Iowa Drainage District Association who will give the board any necessary updates on drainage rules and regulations recently adopted in the State of Iowa. Afterwards, the board will hear any drainage issues that have surfaced in the county that need addressing.

The board will also discuss the current amount due to the County Social Services Mental Health District, along with the purchase of a new quad vehicle for the Sheriffs Office, and the current state of secondary roads.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse.