Public Comment Sought on Hwy 9 Bridge Culvert Project

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed replacement of a bridge over drainage ditch #54 on Iowa 9, 0.1 miles east of Winnebago County Road R-74. The project includes replacing the existing 80’ x 30’ deck girder bridge with a single 12’ x 12’ x 139’ reinforced concrete box culvert.

Through traffic on Iowa 9 would be maintained at all times, but at times would be reduced down to one lane of traffic with the use of flaggers. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed culvert project, contact Nick Humpal, P.E., district design engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email nickolas.humpal@iowadot.us.