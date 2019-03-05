Music Career Day Coming to Waldorf University

Waldorf University will host the first annual music career day on Wednesday, March 13. The event will run from 2-9 p.m. with a feature keynote presentation from composer Ben Allaway. A Music Career Day Concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Boman Fine Arts Center located at 225 John K. Hanson Dr. Forest City, IA. and will highlight the Waldorf University Wind Symphony, Schola Cantorum and Waldorf Choir. The career day afternoon events are free to interested students. The evening concert is open to the general public at no cost. Individuals interested in attending can register at https://waldorfcollege.wufoo.com/forms/music-career-day-registration/.

The first annual Waldorf University Music Career day is geared toward high-school students and their families who are interested in learning more about different career possibilities in music including composing, music education, music therapy, arts management and more. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions involving various music careers including music therapy as well as skill development opportunities.

The event will feature a keynote presentation from composer Ben Allaway. Allaway’s music has been featured on programs with such diverse luminaries as Garrison Keillor and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Maya Angelou and Hal Holbrook, Simon Estes and Jean-Michel Cousteau, Odetta and Jamie Bernstein, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Richie Havens, Hillary Clinton and Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Dr. Norman Borlaug and Northern Ireland’s Mairead Maguire. In his presentation, Allaway will share about his educational preparation, diverse experiences, accomplishments and continued career development.

Career day participants are encouraged to schedule a time to complete an audition for the opportunity to receive a scholarship. Auditions can be scheduled by completing the audition application and indicating that you will be participating in the Music Career Day. For more information and to schedule an audition visit https://www.waldorf.edu/campus-life/music/music-scholarships.

Participants who complete a campus tour will be eligible for a $500 travel grant. Travel grants are applied to residential student tuition and fees once individuals are enrolled as a residential student at Waldorf University. There will be a campus tour at 1 p.m. and interested individuals should request to audition between 12-1 p.m.

A meal will be provided for career day participants prior to attending the evening concert. The meal is only available to career day participants and not open to the general public.