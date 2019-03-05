Local Officials Named by Governor Reynolds to Iowa’s Boards and Commissions

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced additional appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions today. some of those nominated include nominees from Mason City, Lake Mills, Belmond, and Fort Dodge. The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:  (Local individuals are highlighted in bold).

 

Accountancy Examining Board

Allen Kockler, Nevada
Michelle O’Niell, Waukon
Courtney DeRonde, Pella

 

Commission on Aging

Carole Dunkin, De Witt
Suzanne Heckenlaible, Ankeny
Steve Van Oort, Ankeny

 

Iowa Autism Council

Matthew O’Brien, Bettendorf
Michael Zehr, Ankeny
Nicholos Nopoulos, Des Moines
Blake Stephenson, Marion
Andrew Beer, Marion

 

Board of Behavioral Science

Echo Kent, Coralville
Kerry Lust, Ankeny
Amy Mooney, Ames

 

Boiler and Pressure Vessel Board

Susan Oltrogge, Ankeny

 

Child Advocacy Board

Sarah Madojemu, Ankeny
Angela Stokes, Sioux City

 

City Development Board

Mari Bunney, West Des Moines
Mackenzie O’Hair, Osceola

 

Commission on Community Action Agencies

John Murphy, Dubuque

 

Board of Corrections

Lawrence Kudej, Swisher
Lisa Hill, Johnston
Mark Dejong, Ankeny
Webster Kranto, Des Moines

 

Board of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences

Lucas Knight, West Des Moines

 

County Finance Committee

Melvyn Houser, Carson
Russell Hopp, George
Amanda Waske, Tingley

 

Credit Union Review Board

Tyler Campbell, Des Moines
Scott Zahnle, Ames

 

Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning Advisory Council

Ardyth Slight, Muscatine

 

Iowa Drug Policy Advisory Council

Warren Hunsberger, Colfax

Jane Larkin, Ames

 

Early Childhood Iowa State Board

Richard Clewell, Davenport
Diane Campbell, Muscatine
Mayra Martinez, Storm Lake
Zachary Stier, Boone

 

Economic Development Authority

Jennifer Cooper, Des Moines
Lisa Shimkat, Fort Dodge
Thomas Townsend, Dubuque
Lisa Hull, Clarinda
Pankaj Monga, Marion

 

Board of Educational Examiners

Phil Hemingway, Iowa City
Mary Johnson, Le Claire

David Harper, Packwood
Floyd Athay, Ames

 

Electrical Examining Board

John Claeys, Blue Grass

Kathleen Stoppelmoor, Cedar Rapids

Colby Black, Grinnell

 

Enhance Iowa Board

Michael Broshar, Buckingham
Lisa Hein, Ames
Rita Frahm, Galva
Valerie Van Kooten, Pella
Mary Wells, Rathbun

 

Environmental Protection Commission

Amy Echard, Farmersburg
Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton
Ralph Lents, Menlo
Tim Kaldenberg, Albia

 

Iowa Great Places Advisory Board

Greg Fisher, West Des Moines
Barbara Determan, Early
Nick Glew, Marion
Jenna Kimberly, Des Moines

 

Health Facilities Council

Carol Earnhardt, Davenport

 

Healthy and Well Kids In Iowa Board (HAWK-I)

Kaaren Vargas, Coralville
Eric Kohlsdorf, Des Moines

 

Board of Hearing Aid Specialists

Ashley Bahr, Des Moines
Molly Parker, Bettendorf

 

Council on Human Services

Carol Forristal, Macedonia

Rebecca Peterson, Clive
Rick Sanders, Nevada

 

Iowa Innovation Corporation

Katherine Kunert, Ankeny

 

Investment Board of the IPERS

Wayne Walter, Decorah

Justin Kirchhoff, Gilbert

 

Latino Affairs Commission

Caleb Knutson, Hubbard
Gilbert Nunez, Toddville
Valerie Nolte, Carlisle

 

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council
Timothy Carmody, Council Bluffs

David Lorenzen, Oelwein

 

Board of Massage Therapy

LeAnn Stevens, Altoona
Catherine Sampson, Des Moines
Irene Richards, Belmond

 

Board of Medicine

Nikhil Wagle, Bettendorf
Ronald Kolegraff, Milford
Diane Cortese, Urbandale
Joyce Vista-Wayne, Clive

 

Mental Health and Disability Services Commission

Shari O’Bannon, Storm Lake

Cory Turner, Cherokee

Teresa Daubitz, Cedar Rapids

Maria Sorensen, Greenfield

Joe Cowley, Davenport

Mary Meyers, Madrid

 

Mental Health Risk Pool Board

Eugene Meiners, Templeton

Cheryl Plank, Eddyville

Kathy Johnson, Cedar Rapids

Karla Webb, Roland

 

Board of Mortuary Science

Carl Linge, Cedar Rapids

Chantelle Lundberg, Newton

 

Commission of Native American Affairs

Vicky Apala-Cueva, Davenport
Kelly Montijo Fink, Hiawatha
Patrick Bigsby, Coralville
Anthony Waseskuk, Montour

 

Board of Nursing

Nancy Kramer, Independence
Mark Odden, Manchester

 

Board of Physician Assistants

Laura Delaney, Ankeny
Melissa Gentry, Ollie
Kevin de Regnier, Winterset
Michael Schnurr, Roland

 

Plumbing and Mechanical Systems Board

Robert Kunkel, Clarence
Rick Coffman, Cedar Falls
Matthew Wyant, Crescent

 

Board of Podiatry

Eugene Nassif, Cedar Rapids
Mindy Trotter, Garrison
Theresa Hughes, Dubuque

 

Board of Psychology

Justin Rhode, Des Moines
Lisa Streyffeler, Clive

 

Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board

Vernon Greder, Mason City

 

Real Estate Commission

Dennis Stolk, Bettendorf
Twee Doung, Des Moines

 

State of Iowa Board of Regents

David Barker, Iowa City
Milt Dakovich, Waterloo
Frederick James Lindenmayer, Ottumwa

 

Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Board

Brian Wiegert, Winterset
Gary Langbein, Sac City
Mark Cobb, Brighton

 

Board of Respiratory Care

Brandon Butters, Ankeny
Jennifer Finney, Urbandale

 

School Budget Review Committee

Leland Tack, Johnston
Martha Bruckner, Council Bluffs

 

Board of Social Work

Jody Weigel, Hiawatha
Amy Courneya, Ames
Tony Raymer, Des Moines

 

State Soil Conservation Committee

Colleen Miller, Albert City
Paula Ellis, Donnellson
Patti Ruff, McGregor

 

Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology

Ashley Bahr, Des Moines

Karen Bryant, Parnell

 

Iowa Telecommunications and Technology Commission

Barb Kniff, (Chair), Pella

 

Commission on Tobacco Use Prevention and Control

Lorene Mein, Ankeny
Robert Nichols, Waterloo
Micki Sandquist, Adel
Teresa Aoki, Clive

 

Title Guaranty Division Board

Daniel Seufferlein, Cedar Rapids

 

Transportation

Jason Gordon, Davenport

Linda Juckette, Cumming

 

Iowa Board of Veterinary Medicine

Dewayne Rahe, Dubuque

 

Iowa Workforce Development Board

Andy Roberts, Council Bluffs
Jack Hasken, Dubuque
Amy Larsen, Waterloo

Luann Scholbrock, Lake Mills
Quentin Hart, Waterloo