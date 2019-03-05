Local Officials Named by Governor Reynolds to Iowa’s Boards and Commissions

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced additional appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions today. some of those nominated include nominees from Mason City, Lake Mills, Belmond, and Fort Dodge. The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation: (Local individuals are highlighted in bold).
Accountancy Examining Board
Allen Kockler, Nevada
Michelle O’Niell, Waukon
Courtney DeRonde, Pella
Commission on Aging
Carole Dunkin, De Witt
Suzanne Heckenlaible, Ankeny
Steve Van Oort, Ankeny
Iowa Autism Council
Matthew O’Brien, Bettendorf
Michael Zehr, Ankeny
Nicholos Nopoulos, Des Moines
Blake Stephenson, Marion
Andrew Beer, Marion
Board of Behavioral Science
Echo Kent, Coralville
Kerry Lust, Ankeny
Amy Mooney, Ames
Boiler and Pressure Vessel Board
Susan Oltrogge, Ankeny
Child Advocacy Board
Sarah Madojemu, Ankeny
Angela Stokes, Sioux City
City Development Board
Mari Bunney, West Des Moines
Mackenzie O’Hair, Osceola
Commission on Community Action Agencies
John Murphy, Dubuque
Board of Corrections
Lawrence Kudej, Swisher
Lisa Hill, Johnston
Mark Dejong, Ankeny
Webster Kranto, Des Moines
Board of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences
Lucas Knight, West Des Moines
County Finance Committee
Melvyn Houser, Carson
Russell Hopp, George
Amanda Waske, Tingley
Credit Union Review Board
Tyler Campbell, Des Moines
Scott Zahnle, Ames
Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning Advisory Council
Ardyth Slight, Muscatine
Iowa Drug Policy Advisory Council
Warren Hunsberger, Colfax
Jane Larkin, Ames
Early Childhood Iowa State Board
Richard Clewell, Davenport
Diane Campbell, Muscatine
Mayra Martinez, Storm Lake
Zachary Stier, Boone
Economic Development Authority
Jennifer Cooper, Des Moines
Lisa Shimkat, Fort Dodge
Thomas Townsend, Dubuque
Lisa Hull, Clarinda
Pankaj Monga, Marion
Board of Educational Examiners
Phil Hemingway, Iowa City
Mary Johnson, Le Claire
David Harper, Packwood
Floyd Athay, Ames
Electrical Examining Board
John Claeys, Blue Grass
Kathleen Stoppelmoor, Cedar Rapids
Colby Black, Grinnell
Enhance Iowa Board
Michael Broshar, Buckingham
Lisa Hein, Ames
Rita Frahm, Galva
Valerie Van Kooten, Pella
Mary Wells, Rathbun
Environmental Protection Commission
Amy Echard, Farmersburg
Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton
Ralph Lents, Menlo
Tim Kaldenberg, Albia
Iowa Great Places Advisory Board
Greg Fisher, West Des Moines
Barbara Determan, Early
Nick Glew, Marion
Jenna Kimberly, Des Moines
Health Facilities Council
Carol Earnhardt, Davenport
Healthy and Well Kids In Iowa Board (HAWK-I)
Kaaren Vargas, Coralville
Eric Kohlsdorf, Des Moines
Board of Hearing Aid Specialists
Ashley Bahr, Des Moines
Molly Parker, Bettendorf
Council on Human Services
Carol Forristal, Macedonia
Rebecca Peterson, Clive
Rick Sanders, Nevada
Iowa Innovation Corporation
Katherine Kunert, Ankeny
Investment Board of the IPERS
Wayne Walter, Decorah
Justin Kirchhoff, Gilbert
Latino Affairs Commission
Caleb Knutson, Hubbard
Gilbert Nunez, Toddville
Valerie Nolte, Carlisle
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council
Timothy Carmody, Council Bluffs
David Lorenzen, Oelwein
Board of Massage Therapy
LeAnn Stevens, Altoona
Catherine Sampson, Des Moines
Irene Richards, Belmond
Board of Medicine
Nikhil Wagle, Bettendorf
Ronald Kolegraff, Milford
Diane Cortese, Urbandale
Joyce Vista-Wayne, Clive
Mental Health and Disability Services Commission
Shari O’Bannon, Storm Lake
Cory Turner, Cherokee
Teresa Daubitz, Cedar Rapids
Maria Sorensen, Greenfield
Joe Cowley, Davenport
Mary Meyers, Madrid
Mental Health Risk Pool Board
Eugene Meiners, Templeton
Cheryl Plank, Eddyville
Kathy Johnson, Cedar Rapids
Karla Webb, Roland
Board of Mortuary Science
Carl Linge, Cedar Rapids
Chantelle Lundberg, Newton
Commission of Native American Affairs
Vicky Apala-Cueva, Davenport
Kelly Montijo Fink, Hiawatha
Patrick Bigsby, Coralville
Anthony Waseskuk, Montour
Board of Nursing
Nancy Kramer, Independence
Mark Odden, Manchester
Board of Physician Assistants
Laura Delaney, Ankeny
Melissa Gentry, Ollie
Kevin de Regnier, Winterset
Michael Schnurr, Roland
Plumbing and Mechanical Systems Board
Robert Kunkel, Clarence
Rick Coffman, Cedar Falls
Matthew Wyant, Crescent
Board of Podiatry
Eugene Nassif, Cedar Rapids
Mindy Trotter, Garrison
Theresa Hughes, Dubuque
Board of Psychology
Justin Rhode, Des Moines
Lisa Streyffeler, Clive
Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board
Vernon Greder, Mason City
Real Estate Commission
Dennis Stolk, Bettendorf
Twee Doung, Des Moines
State of Iowa Board of Regents
David Barker, Iowa City
Milt Dakovich, Waterloo
Frederick James Lindenmayer, Ottumwa
Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Board
Brian Wiegert, Winterset
Gary Langbein, Sac City
Mark Cobb, Brighton
Board of Respiratory Care
Brandon Butters, Ankeny
Jennifer Finney, Urbandale
School Budget Review Committee
Leland Tack, Johnston
Martha Bruckner, Council Bluffs
Board of Social Work
Jody Weigel, Hiawatha
Amy Courneya, Ames
Tony Raymer, Des Moines
State Soil Conservation Committee
Colleen Miller, Albert City
Paula Ellis, Donnellson
Patti Ruff, McGregor
Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology
Ashley Bahr, Des Moines
Karen Bryant, Parnell
Iowa Telecommunications and Technology Commission
Barb Kniff, (Chair), Pella
Commission on Tobacco Use Prevention and Control
Lorene Mein, Ankeny
Robert Nichols, Waterloo
Micki Sandquist, Adel
Teresa Aoki, Clive
Title Guaranty Division Board
Daniel Seufferlein, Cedar Rapids
Transportation
Jason Gordon, Davenport
Linda Juckette, Cumming
Iowa Board of Veterinary Medicine
Dewayne Rahe, Dubuque
Iowa Workforce Development Board
Andy Roberts, Council Bluffs
Jack Hasken, Dubuque
Amy Larsen, Waterloo
Luann Scholbrock, Lake Mills
Quentin Hart, Waterloo