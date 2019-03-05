Local Officials Named by Governor Reynolds to Iowa’s Boards and Commissions

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced additional appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions today. some of those nominated include nominees from Mason City, Lake Mills, Belmond, and Fort Dodge. The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation: (Local individuals are highlighted in bold).

Accountancy Examining Board

Allen Kockler, Nevada

Michelle O’Niell, Waukon

Courtney DeRonde, Pella

Commission on Aging

Carole Dunkin, De Witt

Suzanne Heckenlaible, Ankeny

Steve Van Oort, Ankeny

Iowa Autism Council

Matthew O’Brien, Bettendorf

Michael Zehr, Ankeny

Nicholos Nopoulos, Des Moines

Blake Stephenson, Marion

Andrew Beer, Marion

Board of Behavioral Science

Echo Kent, Coralville

Kerry Lust, Ankeny

Amy Mooney, Ames

Boiler and Pressure Vessel Board

Susan Oltrogge, Ankeny

Child Advocacy Board

Sarah Madojemu, Ankeny

Angela Stokes, Sioux City

City Development Board

Mari Bunney, West Des Moines

Mackenzie O’Hair, Osceola

Commission on Community Action Agencies

John Murphy, Dubuque

Board of Corrections

Lawrence Kudej, Swisher

Lisa Hill, Johnston

Mark Dejong, Ankeny

Webster Kranto, Des Moines

Board of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences

Lucas Knight, West Des Moines

County Finance Committee

Melvyn Houser, Carson

Russell Hopp, George

Amanda Waske, Tingley

Credit Union Review Board

Tyler Campbell, Des Moines

Scott Zahnle, Ames

Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning Advisory Council

Ardyth Slight, Muscatine

Iowa Drug Policy Advisory Council

Warren Hunsberger, Colfax

Jane Larkin, Ames

Early Childhood Iowa State Board

Richard Clewell, Davenport

Diane Campbell, Muscatine

Mayra Martinez, Storm Lake

Zachary Stier, Boone

Economic Development Authority

Jennifer Cooper, Des Moines

Lisa Shimkat, Fort Dodge

Thomas Townsend, Dubuque

Lisa Hull, Clarinda

Pankaj Monga, Marion

Board of Educational Examiners

Phil Hemingway, Iowa City

Mary Johnson, Le Claire

David Harper, Packwood

Floyd Athay, Ames

Electrical Examining Board

John Claeys, Blue Grass

Kathleen Stoppelmoor, Cedar Rapids

Colby Black, Grinnell

Enhance Iowa Board

Michael Broshar, Buckingham

Lisa Hein, Ames

Rita Frahm, Galva

Valerie Van Kooten, Pella

Mary Wells, Rathbun

Environmental Protection Commission

Amy Echard, Farmersburg

Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton

Ralph Lents, Menlo

Tim Kaldenberg, Albia

Iowa Great Places Advisory Board

Greg Fisher, West Des Moines

Barbara Determan, Early

Nick Glew, Marion

Jenna Kimberly, Des Moines

Health Facilities Council

Carol Earnhardt, Davenport

Healthy and Well Kids In Iowa Board (HAWK-I)

Kaaren Vargas, Coralville

Eric Kohlsdorf, Des Moines

Board of Hearing Aid Specialists

Ashley Bahr, Des Moines

Molly Parker, Bettendorf

Council on Human Services

Carol Forristal, Macedonia

Rebecca Peterson, Clive

Rick Sanders, Nevada

Iowa Innovation Corporation

Katherine Kunert, Ankeny

Investment Board of the IPERS

Wayne Walter, Decorah

Justin Kirchhoff, Gilbert

Latino Affairs Commission

Caleb Knutson, Hubbard

Gilbert Nunez, Toddville

Valerie Nolte, Carlisle

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council

Timothy Carmody, Council Bluffs

David Lorenzen, Oelwein

Board of Massage Therapy

LeAnn Stevens, Altoona

Catherine Sampson, Des Moines

Irene Richards, Belmond

Board of Medicine

Nikhil Wagle, Bettendorf

Ronald Kolegraff, Milford

Diane Cortese, Urbandale

Joyce Vista-Wayne, Clive

Mental Health and Disability Services Commission

Shari O’Bannon, Storm Lake

Cory Turner, Cherokee

Teresa Daubitz, Cedar Rapids

Maria Sorensen, Greenfield

Joe Cowley, Davenport

Mary Meyers, Madrid

Mental Health Risk Pool Board

Eugene Meiners, Templeton

Cheryl Plank, Eddyville

Kathy Johnson, Cedar Rapids

Karla Webb, Roland

Board of Mortuary Science

Carl Linge, Cedar Rapids

Chantelle Lundberg, Newton

Commission of Native American Affairs

Vicky Apala-Cueva, Davenport

Kelly Montijo Fink, Hiawatha

Patrick Bigsby, Coralville

Anthony Waseskuk, Montour

Board of Nursing

Nancy Kramer, Independence

Mark Odden, Manchester

Board of Physician Assistants

Laura Delaney, Ankeny

Melissa Gentry, Ollie

Kevin de Regnier, Winterset

Michael Schnurr, Roland

Plumbing and Mechanical Systems Board

Robert Kunkel, Clarence

Rick Coffman, Cedar Falls

Matthew Wyant, Crescent

Board of Podiatry

Eugene Nassif, Cedar Rapids

Mindy Trotter, Garrison

Theresa Hughes, Dubuque

Board of Psychology

Justin Rhode, Des Moines

Lisa Streyffeler, Clive

Real Estate Appraiser Examining Board

Vernon Greder, Mason City

Real Estate Commission

Dennis Stolk, Bettendorf

Twee Doung, Des Moines

State of Iowa Board of Regents

David Barker, Iowa City

Milt Dakovich, Waterloo

Frederick James Lindenmayer, Ottumwa

Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Board

Brian Wiegert, Winterset

Gary Langbein, Sac City

Mark Cobb, Brighton

Board of Respiratory Care

Brandon Butters, Ankeny

Jennifer Finney, Urbandale

School Budget Review Committee

Leland Tack, Johnston

Martha Bruckner, Council Bluffs

Board of Social Work

Jody Weigel, Hiawatha

Amy Courneya, Ames

Tony Raymer, Des Moines

State Soil Conservation Committee

Colleen Miller, Albert City

Paula Ellis, Donnellson

Patti Ruff, McGregor

Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology

Ashley Bahr, Des Moines

Karen Bryant, Parnell

Iowa Telecommunications and Technology Commission

Barb Kniff, (Chair), Pella

Commission on Tobacco Use Prevention and Control

Lorene Mein, Ankeny

Robert Nichols, Waterloo

Micki Sandquist, Adel

Teresa Aoki, Clive

Title Guaranty Division Board

Daniel Seufferlein, Cedar Rapids

Transportation

Jason Gordon, Davenport

Linda Juckette, Cumming

Iowa Board of Veterinary Medicine

Dewayne Rahe, Dubuque

Iowa Workforce Development Board

Andy Roberts, Council Bluffs

Jack Hasken, Dubuque

Amy Larsen, Waterloo

Luann Scholbrock, Lake Mills

Quentin Hart, Waterloo