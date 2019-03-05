Guth Meets With West Hancock Students and Talks Past Weeks Activities

The 2019 session is approaching the halfway mark. Next week is called funnel week, with Friday being the deadline for Senate bills to be out of committee in order to be considered for passage this year. One bill I was contacted about this week was SSB1190. This bill deals with giving local school districts more control over what happens in their school. It removed state mandates for using environmentally friendly cleaning products or requiring notice of a public hearing in a newspaper, if the district chooses to use an online notice instead.

The most controversial part of the bill eliminated state requirements for a school nurse or librarian. The school can still have a nurse or librarian, but the state would not mandate every school to have one. There was a large protest from nurses and librarians who evidently feared their school board would deem their position less important than some other use of the money. It is frustrating to hear that schools want more local control over themselves and then ask us not to remove mandates. The nurse and librarian part of the bill was eliminated and the rest of the bill may die for lack of interest.

I’ve enjoyed Benjamin Franklin’s famous line, “Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” Unfortunately, even death does not end the last round of taxes. Many Iowans work hard and sacrifice their own pleasures in order to leave something for their posterity. During the course of their lives, they pay income tax, property tax, sales tax, and maybe capital gains tax. The inheritance tax is applied to their assets when they die, even though they already paid taxes on the money used to purchase them.

In the case of a farm or family business, many times a death forces the sale of those assets in order to pay inheritance taxes. Senate File 1 has passed out of committee and is now eligible for debate on the Senate floor. This bill would eliminate the inheritance tax in Iowa, effective July 1, 2019. It is my hope this bill will help families pass on assets in a way that will eliminate hardship for their heirs

I’ve spoken about the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in previous newsletters. It would keep government from interfering with a person’s free exercise of religion as the First Amendment intended. Some of you might be asking, “Do we really need a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Iowa?” Absolutely! First of all, freedom of religion is foundational and a natural right. When it is curtailed everyone suffers eventually. The Founding Fathers knew that this Constitutionally protected liberty would encourage peace and steadiness within the nation, as well as in the world.

The Constitution prohibits the establishment of a national religion, and at the same time it protects freedom of religion. You may not realize that it is religious freedom that keeps our government functioning in its limited scope. The Founding Fathers said that righteousness and religion are important in preserving a society that is free. If religion is stifled or regulated, our conscience is crippled and we no longer think for ourselves. In totalitarian countries, when guns and religion are taken away from a people, there is bondage. In America, we prize the liberty of conscience and a just government. None of us wants to live lies forced upon us by the government.

People like to say that the conflict is between good and evil. The real conflict is between truth and lies—Don Miguel Ruiz

It is a privilege to represent you at the Capitol. I look forward to meeting you at a town hall meeting. The next ones will be: March 8– Garner, Public library at 9AM;Corwith, City Hall at 11AM; Britt, City Hall at 1:15PM; March 16–Algona, Public library at 10AM.