Forest City Police Execute Search Warrant on a Crystal Lake Home

On Monday night, the Forest City Police Department executed a search warrant at 120 2nd Street in Crystal Lake. There they found methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia. The officers then arrested Kirk E. and Rita L Williams who lived in the home.

Kirk Williams was charged with 6 counts of drug tax stamp violations, all Class D felonies, possession of methamphetamine , a Class D felony, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, a Class D felony, possession of marijuana, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia which is a simple misdemeanor.

Rita Williams was charged with 6 counts of drug tax stamp violations, all Class D felonies, possession of methamphetamine , a Class D felony, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, a Class D felony, possession of marijuana, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia which is a simple misdemeanor.

Rita Williams was also charged with possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia which is a simple misdemeanor originating from a traffic stop in Forest City earlier in the day.

Both are now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.