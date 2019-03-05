AFS Fun Night is Friday

All area young and young at heart are invited to attend the AFS Sun Night on Friday in Forest City. The event will take place in the Forest City High School cafeteria and gym from 6pm to 9pm. The event is a fund raiser for the local AFS program according to one of the organizers Beth Clouse.

This year, AFS has brought three students in a foreign exchange program to the area. They are Lia from Italy, Henriette from Norway, and Astrid from Sweden. This year seems to have a couple from Scandinavia, but AFS has participants from all over the world.

The exchange students will also be at the AFS Fun Night assisting everyone with the carnival foods and games that are a part of the festivities. There will be a food court and a chance to win prizes.

What is most important, according to Clouse, is the opportunity it provides local students.

Those who would be interested in being a part of AFS, should attend the AFS Fun Night on Friday night for further details.