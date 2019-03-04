Morales Sentenced on Theft Charges

Robert Morales of San Benito, TX, was sentenced on the charge of “Theft in the First Degree,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 4, 2017. Morales was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence was suspended and Morales was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.