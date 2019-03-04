Moklestad Pleads Guilty to Burglary Charges

John Moklestad of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on November 14, 2018. Moklestad was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $625.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Moklestad was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Moklestad was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.