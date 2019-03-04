Margaret Louise (Pick) Mock, 90, formerly of Clarion, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Louise Mock will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with a Rosary Service beginning at 4:30 PM and Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 7:00 PM.

