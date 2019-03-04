Hancock County Board to Discuss Annexation

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a look into a number of drainage issues. The first will be the withdrawal of a petition for Drainage District 43 Lateral 1. The board may direct the engineer in charge of the project to stop any additional investigations into the project. Currently the discussion centers around tile relief in the district.

Drainage District 169 is ready to have plans and specifications for work to be done, to be filed with the board. They may set a date and time for the opening of bids on the project and then award the bid. This will be followed by agenda items that were pushed back due to weather. The first is a continuation of a hearing on a report by appraisers for an open ditch right of way for Drainage District 1 and 2 South Main. The meeting will be moved to the Basement Meeting Room of the Law Enforcement Center in order to accommodate residents in the drainage district. The hearing will begin at 11am.

At 1:30pm, the board will hold a hearing on the annexation of lands in Joint Drainage District 70-147. The board will meet with landowners and hear about concerns and issues regarding the annexation. after the hearing is completed, the board will then consider the report and possibly approve it. Then the board will discuss the reclassification report and again meet with the residents to hear their concerns. Then the board will consider the report and possibly approve it.

Both the reclassification and annexation public hearings will take place in the Basement Meeting Room of the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center.