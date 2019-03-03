The Choir of Man is Coming to NIACC

MBT Bank & the Hanson Family Foundation proudly presents The Choir of Man at the North Iowa Community Auditorium. We are happy to announce that The Choir of Man performance has been rescheduled to Monday, March 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium. This presentation is part of the 2018-2019 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Current ticket holders will have their seating assignments retained for the new performance time. Please retain your ticket as you will use your current tickets for the new date. If you are unable to attend at the rescheduled time, tickets can be returned to the NIACC box office no later than Tuesday, February 19 and our staff will assist you in exchanging or refunding your tickets.

The Choir of Man comes to North Iowa as part of their inaugural North America tour! This worldwide smash hit will have stateside audiences on their feet!

Known across the globe as “the ultimate feel-good show,” The Choir of Man offers 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. This multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything – pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock – all to roof-raising heights. It’s the best singing, dance, stomping, pub crawl of a show you’ll ever attend!

One of the show’s producers Nic Doodson states, “The guys have spent the last couple of years touring the UK and Australia and they are ready to bring this show to American audiences! This concert is such a great time for all – whether it’s a ladies night, first date, guys night out, or even a bachelorette party! So grab your best mates and we’ll see you at the venue… the first pint is on us, seriously!”

Imagine the greatest pub gig you’ve ever been to, multiply it by ten, and you’ll still be nowhere near the fun that show exudes throughout. The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. The cast features world-class tap dancers, acrobats, singers, instrumentalists, and poets, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

The Broadway sponsor for the 2018-2019 Performing Arts and Leadership Series is Pritchard Family Auto Stores.