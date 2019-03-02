Feedlot Forum Coming Up This Month

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is hosting three free educational events for feedlot producers in eastern Iowa in March. Each “Feedlot Forum” will include a free meal, a trade show, an update from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council, and three educational speakers.

Craig Belknap will be joining us from Diamond V and speaking on the topics of immunity, health, and performance and how you can improve your own cattle operation.

Straight from Washington, D.C., NCBA’s Scott Yager will be giving an environmental regulations update. This will give producers the opportunity to give feedback on some issues that you are facing on the home front.

Paul Mussman of AgWest Commodities will be providing the market outlook, letting producers know what to expect in the cattle markets in the next year.

Producers can RSVP by calling 515-296-2266 or at www.iacattlemen.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.