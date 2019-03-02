Area Schools May Face Creating Mental Health Awareness Curriculum

Before graduating, all Iowa high schoolers have to take a “health class” that covers topics like nutrition, disease prevention and substance abuse. A bill that’s cleared a Senate committee would direct Iowa high schools to add “mental health awareness, coping skills and suicide prevention” to that list for classroom discussion. Senate President Charles Schneider — a Republican from West Des Moines, is the bill’s sponsor.

The bill is now eligible for debate in the senate. A similar bill has been introduced in the Iowa House by four Democrats.