Leola M. (Hackbarth) Holmes, 91, of Rowan and formerly of Dows, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home in rural Rowan.

Funeral services for Leola Holmes will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sovereign Grace Church, 109 North Eskridge Street in Dows with Pastor Doug Holmes officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation for Leola Holmes will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM and continuing until the time of the funeral at the church in Dows.

