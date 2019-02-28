Top of Iowa Conference releases West Division All-Conference Team

2018-2019 Top of Iowa West Division Boys Basketball All Conference Teams
1st Team
TJ Schnurr Bishop Garrigan Sr.
Angelo Winkel Bishop Garrigan So.
Avery Busta Forest City Sr.
Noah Miller Forest City So.
James Betz GHV Sr.
Caleb Bacon Lake Mills So.
Chett Helming Lake Mills Jr.
2nd Team
Cade Winkel Bishop Garrigan Jr.
Micah Lambert Forest City Sr.
Landon Dalbeck GHV Jr.
DaShawn Linnen Lake Mills So.
Dominyk Price North Iowa So.
Joe Smith West Hancock Jr.
Lucas Weiland West Hancock Sr.
Honorable Mention
Koty Kuhlers Belmond-Klemme Sr.
Brad Capesius Bishop Garrigan Sr.
Chase Mason Eagle Grove So.
Riley Helgeson Forest City Jr.
Justin Reding GHV Sr.
Mason Fritz Lake Mills Jr.
Cedric Frerichs North Iowa Jr.
Elliott Hagebock North Union Sr.
Gavin Becker West Hancock Sr.
Player of the Year: Avery Busta, Forest City
Coach of the Year: Dan Rosacker, Forest Cit