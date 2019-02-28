Top of Iowa Conference releases the East Division All-Conference Teams

2018-2019 Top of Iowa East Division Boys Basketball All Conference Teams
1st Team
Austin Bienemann Nashua-Plainfield So.
Josh Fitzgerald Newman Catholic Sr.
Merritt McCardle Newman Catholic Sr.
Brett Bobinet Osage Sr.
Jared Marth Rockford Sr.
Collin Kramer St. Ansgar Sr.
Zach Martinek West Fork Sr.
2nd Team
Dylan Kisner Central Springs Sr.
Brady Gatton Newman Catholic Sr.
Jacob Schutt Newman Catholic Sr.
Jonah Bluhm Osage Jr.
Jake Staudt Rockford Sr.
Ethan Kirchgatter St. Ansgar Sr.
Mitchell Halloran West Fork Sr.
Honorable Mention
Treyjen Wilson Central Springs Sr.
Luke Cerwinske Nashua-Plainfield Sr.
Isaac Fettkether Newman Catholic Sr.
Eric Brehmer North Butler Jr.
TJ Whitelow Northwood-Kensett So.
Elijah Bluhm Osage Jr.
Max Rooney Rockford Sr.
Erik Gerdts St. Ansgar Jr.
Kayden Ames West Fork So.
Player of the Year: Zach Martinek, West Fork
Coach of the Year: Jerry Gatton, Newman Catholic