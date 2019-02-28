Dorothy LaVonne Hiscocks passed away February 26, 2019, at Westview Care Center in Britt. Dorothy had suffered from living with Parkinson Disease for several years.

Funeral services for Dorothy Hiscocks will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Britt United Methodist Church, 7074th Street West in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge and Hunter Hiscocks officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Dorothy Hiscocks will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Chapel in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839